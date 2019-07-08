{{featured_button_text}}

March 28, 1976—July 3, 2019

Andy Bowman passed away on July 3rd, 2019 with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife, mother, sister, five daughters, two sons, and five grandchildren.

The memorial service will be held on July 9th at the Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls from 6-8 p.m. He will be buried at the Cambridge Cemetery in Downey, Idaho on July 10th.

