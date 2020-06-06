Obituary: Andrew Lee Wong

July 8, 1963—May 28, 2020
Andrew Lee Wong, age 56, passed away on Thursday May 28, after a full and vibrant life.
Andy was born July 8, 1963, in Jerome Idaho to parents Sam and Annie Wong. He and his younger brother John grew up working in the family’s restaurant, which started him on a lifelong love of food and creating fantastic meals. According to Andy, he was always in the back cooking or peeling potatoes, while his brother was up front taking the money, a pattern that Andy swore continued into adulthood. As a kid he loved the mountains, and often went camping, hiking, hunting and skiing.
Andy married Sally Lloyd on July 1, 1989. Their son Alex was born on August 17, 1992. Andy loved his family to the fullest, and he poured all his love and passion into being an amazing husband and dad. He was extremely caring and supportive, putting the interests of his family above his own, and constantly found unique ways to bring happiness to those around him. One cannot describe how so very proud he was of his son Alex, and we are grateful that Andy was able to see his son graduate from medical school.
Andy completed his bachelor’s degree in Chemistry at the University of Idaho (1985) and his doctorate in Physical Chemistry at the University of Utah (1990). He started his career at Procter & Gamble, and after positions in several corporations he created his own company focused on product innovation. He had a unique talent of drawing out amazing ideas from groups of people with different mindsets, allowing creativity to flourish.
Andy brought passion and vibrancy to everything he did, whether ballroom dancing, running marathons, traveling the world, or throwing big parties that involved food from around the world. Just hours before he passed away, he was taking a dance lesson with his wife Sally, as always, doing what he loved.
Andy is survived by his wife Sally and son Alex, his mother Annie Wong Thomason and her husband Bruce, his brother John Wong and his husband Greg Combs, numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
There will be a small, private memorial service at Webster Funeral Home. On June 13, there will be a virtual celebration of life to allow Andy’s extended family and many friends to gather together to honor this amazing man. Details about the celebration, and how to share your memories/photos are available on this public Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/AndyWongMemorial/(you do not need an account to view the page).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Andrew Lee Wong Memorial Scholarship with the GSBA Scholarship Fund, 400 E Pine, Ste 322, Seattle WA 98122. To make an online donation, simply go to thegsba.org.
