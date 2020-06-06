Obituary: Andrew Lee Wong

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 8, 1963—May 28, 2020

Andrew Lee Wong, age 56, passed away on Thursday May 28, after a full and vibrant life.

Andy was born July 8, 1963, in Jerome Idaho to parents Sam and Annie Wong. He and his younger brother John grew up working in the family’s restaurant, which started him on a lifelong love of food and creating fantastic meals. According to Andy, he was always in the back cooking or peeling potatoes, while his brother was up front taking the money, a pattern that Andy swore continued into adulthood. As a kid he loved the mountains, and often went camping, hiking, hunting and skiing.

Andy married Sally Lloyd on July 1, 1989. Their son Alex was born on August 17, 1992. Andy loved his family to the fullest, and he poured all his love and passion into being an amazing husband and dad. He was extremely caring and supportive, putting the interests of his family above his own, and constantly found unique ways to bring happiness to those around him. One cannot describe how so very proud he was of his son Alex, and we are grateful that Andy was able to see his son graduate from medical school.