EL CENTRO, Calif.—Andrew K. Martin, 91-year-old El Centro, California and former Oakley resident, died Sunday, June 30, 2018 in El Centro, California. He was a Navy Veteran serving in WWII, the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife Maria, his children, Michael, Mary, Thomas and Andrew. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at the Marion Cemetery near Oakley with Military Rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home
