March 30, 1952—December 19, 2018

Andrew “Gary” Cooper, age 66, passed peacefully at his home on December 19, 2018, surrounded by family. Born March 30, 1952 to Andy and Mary Cooper of Twin Falls, Gary was the oldest of 4 children. Gary attended Twin Falls High School and Idaho State University and worked as a well-respected Dental Hygienist in Twin Falls where he resided with his wife Divina.

Gary was an avid hunter and skilled taxidermist throughout his life. He was also a very talented artist. Gary had an endless sense of humor and was ever willing to help anyone in need. Gary loved to spend afternoons fishing with his wife and going on camping trips with their friends. He and his wife also loved traveling and exploring the world together. Gary was preceded in death by his father Andy. He is survived by his wife Divina, mother Mary, and siblings Jack and Diane Cooper, Bruce and Cathy Cooper, and Kay Sharp; his niece Mary Fairbanks and nephew Cody Cooper. He is also survived by children Bruce and Tina Holmes, David and Heidi Wright, Les Foele Jr., Joshua Foele and 13 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to D.L. Evans Bank (906 Blue Lakes. N.) ‘In Memory of Gary Cooper’ (Divina Cooper).

