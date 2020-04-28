Obituary: Andre Pierre Golay

May 22, 2002—April 21, 2020
Andre Pierre Golay, 17, son of Geoffroi Andre & Marci (Seward) Golay, was born May 22,2002 at home in Twin Falls, ID. He died April, 21, 2020, in a tragic drowning accident, cliff diving from a ledge at Vineyard Lake in Jerome County. Our beautifully confident boy did a front flip, entered the water feet first, surfaced with a cheer from his friends, wiped the hair from his face, gave all a thumbs up & sank.
Andre was the second born child of three. Siblings bound together by a few extra special cords: each of them sharing birthdates in the month of May: 13th (Jacqueline) + 9th (Marco) = 22nd (Andre). As well as sharing the middle initial: P.
Andre was a senior at TFHS, planning to attend CSI in the fall to pursue a career in business finance. Andre had several accomplishments; he played Alto Saxophone, & was in the wind ensemble at school this year. He was also part of the School of Finance, a three year course study that specializes in business management, accounting & finance. He would have received a cord for each of these, along with his diploma. He was an A student & Loved Math. This year he was taking pre-calculus for the 2nd time as he was not happy with last year’s grade. I’m told he currently reached an 85%. Andre enjoyed many activities: downhill skiing, snowmobiling, mountain biking, skateboarding/scootering, backpacking, water skiing/tubing, & playing video games. He & his family went on yearly camping trips to Alturas Lake with the Golay family & various places in ID, OR & WA with the Seward family. Andre loved soccer & played club ball on the Rapids Soccer Club from 3rd grade til present, as well as school ball in Middle school & all four years of High School. Favorite destinations included Disneyland, and a family Mexican Cruise, on which the zipline excursion was a fav. Andre’s all time favorite thing to talk about was going to Hume Lake, a Christian Camp in Northern California. He attended camp there 4 years straight, many special memories made there: watching fireworks from the roof of a church on the 4th, stopping at In & Out Burger (where apparently “Jesus ate all of his hamburgers”), breaking his arm on a swing, skateboarding, playing on the blob, hanging out with his friends & listening to the incredible speakers teach them about God. The minute he got home each year he began dreaming about going the following year! It Was The Best! Andre loved Jesus and is in heaven today where someday, any and all you believe in Jesus will be reunited with him in heaven.
Andre leaves behind his parents; siblings: Jacqueline Paige Golay (age 21), Marco Phillippe Golay (age 14); grandparents: Byrd & Judith (White) Golay, Kimberly, ID and Dean & Janelle (Neiger) Seward, Ontario, OR; Aunt: Rhonda (Seward) Frank & Joel Frank, Wenatchee, WA and cousins: Jared & Nona Harris, Jade Blu, Jordan & Janee (Harris) Poundstone, Kayla Frank & Joeclyn Frank; Aunt: Nicole (Golay) Keck & Dennis Keck, Idaho City, ID and cousins: Julian Gluck, Noah Gluck, Jasper Gluck, Maeve Keck & Charlotte Keck; Aunt: Jennifer (Golay) Bengston & Marius Bengston Oslo, Norway and cousins: Severin Bengston, Nikolai Bengston; Uncle: Jarrod Golay & Emilee (Evans) Golay, Twin Falls, ID and cousins: Ellie Boland, Sofia Golay
Services will take place to remember our son at the Twin Falls Reformed Church on Saturday, May 2nd. A viewing from 9:30-11:00 AM will precede the funeral at 11:00 AM. During this time of social distancing, arrangements are being made to accommodate both in the building. Those who desire to attend please join us in grieving our loss. Those who wish to attend from their homes, the event will be live streamed. Please find the event at: www.tfrc.org/andre. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
