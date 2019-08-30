April 17, 1972—August 9, 2019
Anders “Andy” Rogers Frostenson, 47, of Fairfield, Idaho, died August 9, 2019 of injuries sustained in an accident, while test flying a T-28b Warbird.
Andy was born April 17, 1972 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Jack and Linda (Rogers) Frostenson of Fairfield. He grew up on the family farm with his two brothers, and from the beginning was a constant and creative inventor and explorer. At the age of 13, he was featured in National Geographic’s Kids’ Magazine with a wind-powered rock polisher he had invented.
Andy accepted Jesus as his Savior when he was 8 years old and faithfully followed Christ throughout his life.
Active in 4-H as a youth, he won many awards and became the Idaho State 4-H President during his senior year of high school. A strong athlete at Camas County High School, he graduated in 1990.
Andy attended Montana Technical College in Butte, Montana and continued his education at Montana State University in Bozeman, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Geology, specializing in Meteoritics.
He married his childhood sweetheart, Bobi Jo Pridmore in Fairfield, Idaho March 27, 1999 and after college they returned to make Fairfield their home. In 2003 their daughter, Bria Bleu, was born to them and became the center of their life.
In 1991, while in college, he received his private pilot’s license, and flying became an enduring love in his life. Prior to becoming an agricultural pilot, Andy ran a custom hay stacking business with his brother Aric, and owned Frostenson Specialty Lumber—an antique lumber business. He also had the opportunity to work for Every Tribe Entertainment Company designing specialized camera systems for use in the jungle canopy during the Panama filming of the movie, End Of The Spear, in 2004. He and his brother Jamon were the Key Rigging Grips for the movie.
In 2007 he obtained his commercial pilot’s license, training in Louisiana at Flying Tiger Aviation and receiving his Ag endorsement rating. Throughout his 12-year career as an Ag Pilot, he worked for several local aerial application businesses, enjoying the friends he made in the ag aviation community.
In addition to flying, Andy had numerous and wide-ranging interests. He designed and built one of the stained glass windows at the Fairfield Community Church, was an expert skier, enjoyed traveling, and was always researching things that interested him. Family and friends alike benefited from his kind heart and enjoyed his droll sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob and Gladys Frostenson, Fairfield, Idaho, and Lester and Kathryn Rogers, Moscow, Idaho.
He will be forever missed by his wife Bobi Jo, his daughter Bria Bleu, his parents, Jack and Linda Frostenson, his brothers Aric (Michelle) Frostenson,and Jamon (Annie) Frostenson, his father and mother-in-law Rod and Sally Pridmore, his sister-and brother-in-laws, Todd and Darci Gill, Steve and Jessi Webb, Chris and Angie Pickering, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held on Friday, August 16, 2019 in Fairfield, Idaho. Burial followed at the Manard Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
