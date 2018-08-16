Obituary: Ancie Wanda Powell Bell

September 5, 1935 – August 12, 2018
HAGERMAN — Ancie Wanda Powell Bell, 82, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Sunday, August 12, 2018 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls.
Ancie Wanda Powell was born on September 5, 1935 in Cambridge, Idaho, to Anson Elijah Powell and Ohlia Ann Plummer Powell. She lived in Cambridge until she was two years old and then moved with her family to Delhi, California for two years. The family then moved to eastern Oregon. Wanda attended 1st grade in Juntura; 2nd thru 5th grade in Baker City; and 6th thru 12th grade in Richland, Oregon – where she proudly graduated as valedictorian of her class in 1953.
After high school she worked as a telephone operator at Richland. She later was the first woman hired by Idaho Power Co. at the Brownlee Dam Construction office. This is where she met and married Verl C. Bell on January 14, 1961 in Boise. Their son, Raymond was born in Baker City in 1961.
In 1966 they moved to Pocatello where Verl enrolled at I.S.U. and Wanda went to work for Idaho Power Co. as the first woman service dispatcher in Pocatello. After Verl’s graduation they moved to Beaverton, Oregon and Wanda went to work at Pacific Power and Light.
In 1970 the family moved to Hagerman where Wanda became a stay at home mom. Their daughter, Angi was born in 1972 and completed their beautiful family. They moved to Oxbow, Oregon in 1973 and then back to Hagerman in 1976 where Wanda lived for a total or 46 years in the rock Buckeye School House on the road to Bell Rapid Boat Dock.
Wanda was an avid reader of newspapers and magazines. At times a subscriber to two newspapers and buying others off the shelf. She also loved roses, iris and anything green. She would buy anything with a seed and try to make it grow and usually was successful – She had a Green Thumb!
Wanda was often known as “Angi’s mom”, she loved pretty things and going to auctions. She loved the time they went south for the winter and enjoyed the friends there. She loved the warm weather, the flea markets and the time spent in the RV.
During her younger years she was an excellent seamstress – sewing most of her clothes; but most of all she was a great mother, wife, friend and companion, and will always be remembered for her tenacity, pride, generosity, love and pretty blue eyes!
A viewing for family and friends will be held on Sunday, August 19, 2018 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, August 20, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Hagerman Cemetery.
Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
