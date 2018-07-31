Obituary: Anastasio Arriaga

July 4, 1929 – July 30, 2018
Our father, grandfather and a friend to many, Anastasio Arriaga, a resident of Gooding, ID passed away peacefully on Monday, July 30, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley in Twin Falls, ID. He was 89 years old.
Anastasio was born July 4, 1929 in Baserri Arlaban in Bolivar-Cenarruza Bizkaia, Spain, the son of Jose Maria Arriaga and Manuela Gandiaga.
The Spanish Civil War was raging during his childhood, interrupting education, work, and eating habits. Anastasio recalls bomb raids and looting by soldiers, as well as punishments the townspeople sustained for speaking their native tongue. When he finished school at age 13, he farmed a little before working at a shotgun manufacturer (AyA) in Eibar.
Anastasio married Maria (Miren) Arriaga on September 13, 1958 and they had two daughters before moving to the U.S. in 1968 to work as a sheepherder. His wife and children soon joined him, and the family very much enjoyed life in America, learning English and adjusting quickly. Anastasio tried his hand at several jobs—working for Miller Construction Company, Blincoes Meat Packing Plant and Arriaga’s Basque Restaurant in Gooding, finally retiring after several years of work from The Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind.
Anastasio was a proud member of the Gooding Basque Association. Even after all of the years in Idaho, he considered himself to be 99.9% Basque! He was known for his sense of humor and wittiness. He loved attending various Basque Festivals and competing in the Basque card game—Mus.
He is survived by his two daughters, Ana (Dwain) Demaray of Gooding, ID and Idoia Arriaga-King of San Diego, CA; four amazing grandchildren, Nekane (Josh) Pamplona of Twin Falls, ID, Amaia (Riley Smith) Demaray of Vancouver, WA, Brandon King of San Diego, CA and Cristian King, of San Francisco, CA; and a great grandchild, Caleb Pamplona.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria (Miren) Arriaga, on July 29, 1997 and his siblings.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 11:00 am at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Anastasio’s name to the Gooding Basque Association Scholarship Fund and may be left with the funeral home.
