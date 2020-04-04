Obituary: Amy Elizabeth Reed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 24, 1967—April 2, 2020

Amy Elizabeth Reed, age 52, of Twin Falls passed away April 2, 2020 due to natural causes.

Amy was born June 24, 1967 in La Mesa, California to Terry and Earline Reed. Amy was the youngest of five daughters. Born with Down Syndrome, the doctors believed Amy would not live more than a year. She had other plans and lived 51 more.

Amy had several achievements in her life. She participated in Special Olympics several years and won a gold medal in gymnastics for the state of Idaho, and numerous other medals in track and field.

She was awarded Employee of the month at Burger King where she worked for 10 years. She later worked for Deseret Industries and received a plaque of recognition for 20 years of service.

Amy loved cutting out coupons to share with her sisters. She was a favorite to all her sisters. She enjoyed cooking, with omelets and pork chops as her specialties.

Amy had many special friends: Bradley, Bonita, Ken, Melanie, Mimi, Linda, and Carol. They enjoyed many parties, music, dancing, and bowling. Her friends always wanted to share her neon pink bowling ball with hearts and her name on it.