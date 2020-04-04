Obituary: Amy Elizabeth Reed

June 24, 1967—April 2, 2020
Amy Elizabeth Reed, age 52, of Twin Falls passed away April 2, 2020 due to natural causes.
Amy was born June 24, 1967 in La Mesa, California to Terry and Earline Reed. Amy was the youngest of five daughters. Born with Down Syndrome, the doctors believed Amy would not live more than a year. She had other plans and lived 51 more.
Amy had several achievements in her life. She participated in Special Olympics several years and won a gold medal in gymnastics for the state of Idaho, and numerous other medals in track and field.
She was awarded Employee of the month at Burger King where she worked for 10 years. She later worked for Deseret Industries and received a plaque of recognition for 20 years of service.
Amy loved cutting out coupons to share with her sisters. She was a favorite to all her sisters. She enjoyed cooking, with omelets and pork chops as her specialties.
Amy had many special friends: Bradley, Bonita, Ken, Melanie, Mimi, Linda, and Carol. They enjoyed many parties, music, dancing, and bowling. Her friends always wanted to share her neon pink bowling ball with hearts and her name on it.
She loved to attend church and being responsible for distributing hymnbooks for the women’s organization. Born with special light, great sense of humor with a teasing personality, always smiling, and a peacemaker; she truly is “Heaven’s Special Child”.
Amy is survived by her parents, four sisters, 11 nieces and nephews, and 29 great nieces and nephews. She was loved by all her family. She is preceded in death by grandparents, uncles and aunts, and special friends.
Special gratitude to Visions Hospice, especially Jean and Holly for caring above and beyond for Amy.
In lieu of flowers: Twin Falls Tators Special Olympic Team (208-850-5800).
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a private family graveside service will be held now. A memorial service will be held at later date.
You may leave a condolence by visiting www.whitemortuary.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.