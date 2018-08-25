February 26, 1923 – July 27, 2018
Amy Camp Walker of Portland, Oregon passed away after a brief illness at 95 on July 27. She was surrounded by loving family and had many visitors during her last months.
She was born to Floy Kinney Camp and Dr. Walter Camp of Minneapolis in 1923. She graduated from Northrop Collegiate School and Vassar College.
She married Archie D. Walker Jr. of Minneapolis in 1944 and they lived for many years in Wayzata. They owned Walker Motors until they sold the business in 1972 to move to Bliss, Idaho to farm and ranch. Amy developed a reputable herd of Red Angus, which she showed in Idaho, Oregon, Colorado and California. While in Idaho they joined others to establish and support the Walker Center in Gooding, Idaho for the treatment of drug and alcohol dependency. It was their proudest accomplishment.
Amy loved and supported all the arts, especially dance, theatre and music. She served as a director of the Boise Art Gallery, Boise Symphony and WAMSO of the Minnesota Orchestra. Her energy and many interests were formidable up until the last days of her life.
She is survived by three children, Katherine Griffith (David) of St Paul MN, Lita West of Jacksonville, Oregon, and Stephen Walker (Mary) of Amity, Oregon.
Amy was preceded in death by her husband Archie D. Walker, Jr. and her son, Archie Dean Walker III. She enjoyed special relationships with each of her 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis at noon on September 14. Donations in her memory may be directed to supporting the music interests of your choice or to the Walker Center in Gooding, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.