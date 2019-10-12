May 27, 1969—October 10, 2019
Amber was born in Henderson, Nevada, on May 27, 1969, to Darrel and Verlynn (Sanders) Smith. Amber and Harlen W Green were married in Henderson, Nevada, on Dec. 3, 1999; they were later sealed in the Las Vegas Temple. Together, they became a blended family with all the joys and challenges it brought. They raised their seven children, who all graduated from the same high school as Amber.
She attended Community College of Southern Nevada earning her Associate Business Degree. She later attended and graduated from Nevada Career Institute and became a surgical technician.
Harlen and Amber moved to Burley in the fall of 2012 to help take care of his parents in their later years. Amber had a bit of a culture shock moving to Burley from the Las Vegas area. She didn’t miss the Vegas traffic or the heat at all, but she did miss her family being close by and made many trips to see them. She soon adjusted to the small-town life and loved it here. She worked at Minidoka Memorial Surgical Center in Rupert and as deputy coroner for Cassia County—both of which she loved doing.
Amber loved reading, puzzles, making candies, having crazy colorful hair-dos and playing video games. As a self-proclaimed geek, she loved to play Dungeons and Dragons and enjoyed a game with her kids and friends whenever possible. As a Halloweenaholic, she enjoyed the nuances of Halloween and eclectic styles in clothes and accessories and loved all the fun that came with it. Harlen and Amber enjoyed building and creating Halloween displays for the neighborhood to enjoy. She enthusiastically dressed up in her costumes and passed out candy to the kids that came to visit.
Family was a big part of Amber’s life. She enjoyed sending birthday and holiday cards to family and friends, especially the grandkids to make them feel special and know they were loved. Family camping was also a favorite time that she planned for every year. She always tried to make sure that everyone who attended had a good time. Amber enjoyed relaxing, playing games, and having fun.
Amber had a firm testimony in the Gospel, a love for her Heavenly Father, and the sacrifice that Christ did for us to be able to be together again. She had callings from chorister to Gospel Doctrine teacher and appreciated the challenges and opportunities to serve.
She wanted all to know how she often felt the love and prayers on her behalf from family and friends.
Amber is survived by her husband, Harlen W Green; grandmother, Margaret Sanders; parents, Darrel and Verlynn Smith; siblings, Ginger (Ryan) Dennett, Heather (Nathan) Krambule, Natalie (Loney) Childress, Steven (Angela) Smith, and Logan Smith; children, Jessica (Adam) Jensen, Kayla (Robert) Ehrman, Kara (Glenn) Morriss, Vance (Alisha) Green, Leslie Green, Zachary Handy, and Joshua Handy; along with 15 grandchildren.
The funeral will be at noon Saturday, October 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., with Bishop Brent Greener officiating. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday from 11 to 11:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Amber’s GoFundMe account—gf.me/u/vydcu8
