Obituary: Amada Quilantan Perez

Amada Quilantan Perez went to her heavenly home on Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was born in Villa de la Paz, San Luis Potosi, Mexico. She was the first born of Antonio and Ascension Quilantan. Amada was a brave and admirable woman who helped her parents raise ten of her siblings. Amada emigrated to the U.S.A. with her parents and three younger sisters in December of 1944.
After emigrating, she went to school in Mission, Texas to learn English. Amada loved school and learning. She worked hard to help put food on the table. The family started their migrant years in 1955. They traveled to various states following the seasonal crops, finally settling in Idaho in 1959. She worked at Simplot’s in Heyburn, Idaho for many years. She became a U.S. citizen while living in Rupert, Idaho. She married Agustin Perez in 1970 and had three children. She was an active member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert and later St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Nampa. She loved volunteering for the Grandparent’s Program in Rupert and the Nampa School District. She also volunteered for the Head Start program in Rupert, Idaho.
Amada was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, an infant daughter and a sister and brother. She is survived by her two sons, Ruben Perez, Boise and Miguel Angel (Mike), Iowa; also, by her siblings, Maria Q. Garcia, Rupert, Consuelo Quilantan, Nampa, Alex Quilantan, Nampa, Ana Maria Hawley, (Ron) Tempe, Arizona, Aurora Q. Martinez (Cirilo) Nampa, Rosa Quilantan, Nampa, Tony Quilantan (Blanca) Nampa, Ricardo Quilantan, Nampa and Janie Quilantan, Nampa as well as her close friend Daniel Alvarado, Nampa.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Nampa for their care and concern.
A recitation of the Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2019 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2019 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Nampa followed by burial in the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Nampa. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
