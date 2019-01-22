June 20, 1927—January 18, 2019
Alpha (Lolly) Lorraine Hann passed away peacefully in her sleep at Ashley Manor early January 18, 2019. She was born June 20, 1927 In Kensington, Minnesota to Albert and Lillian Flaaten. She graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota, later moving to Twin Falls where she began her teaching career and where she met Ralph Hann whom she married in 1952. Ralph and Lolly were active, life-long members of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She taught English at Twin Falls High School from 1963 until 1990.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, in 2010; by a sister, Marilyn, who died in infancy; and by both her parents. She is survived by her brother, Lloyd Flaaten of Kensington, Minnesota; two daughters, Gail (Steve) Kohntopp of Filer and Robin (Rick) Burke of Meridian; grandchildren Andrea Burke and Shaun Burke of Meridian; Kirsten Victor of Boise; one great-granddaughter, Astrid Ellis of Boise; and nieces and nephews.
Lolly was devoted to excellence in whatever she set her mind to accomplish. She was a devoted teacher who gained a reputation as a no-nonsense English teacher who expected top effort in her students. Yet she was kind and compassionate beneath the tough façade. Lolly also loved gardening, and she loved flowers—especially iris. She was a member of the Iris Guild for many years and experienced emotions between deep sorrow and anger when she realized that she was unable to continue caring for her much-loved iris patch. Their garden eventually expanded to fill a substantial chunk of their nearly one-acre property, and they worked long summer hours to keep it and their yard mostly weed-free and beautiful.
Lolly was an incredibly humble person who never wanted to draw even the slightest attention to herself—even asking several years ago for no obituary. Her request was acknowledged but not exactly promised, so this is more of a remembrance than an obituary regardless of which page in the newspaper it appears. In keeping, she kept beautiful oil paintings she had created hidden in a chest—not discovered until recently.
Her love of learning went far beyond just teaching. She knew the importance of—and took part in—numerous Bible studies throughout her life; she was also intrigued with languages and studied Latin, Spanish, and eventually Norwegian. Hearing Norwegian and Swedish spoken in her childhood home enabled her to more easily read and study those languages. Lolly looked deeply into her Scandinavian heritage, and for that reason tried brushing up on Norwegian in order to write to relatives in Norway. Lolly also encouraged her daughters and grandchildren to further their education in whatever way that might be. She had been a member of Sons of Norway, After-Five Christian Women’s Club, and National Council of Teachers of English as well as other organizations throughout the years.
A couple years after Ralph’s death, dementia invaded Lolly’s mind, and the horrid disease slowly drained the person everyone had known until she simply was no longer the person she had been.
Services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave. E. in Twin Falls on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a graveside service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Immanuel Lutheran Church or school. Condolences can be left at Whitemortuary.com.
