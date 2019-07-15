January 7, 1924—July 9, 2019
Almarose McHargue, 95, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at DeSano Place Assisted Care in Gooding.
Rosie was born January 7, 1924 in Buhl, Idaho the daughter of Jim and Hazel Reese Kendrick. She attended school in Wendell, graduating from Wendell High School in 1942. She then went to business college in Spokane, Washington to become a clerical secretary.
While in high school she met and dated a good-looking guy from Gooding named, W.R. “Dub” McHargue. The relationship grew and while Dub was on leave from Ft. Benning, Georgia they were married on March 25, 1944 in Buhl, Idaho. They had two sons – Bob and Terry.
Rosie worked for the Gooding County Hospital; Doctor’s Anderson and Robinson; and retired from the A.S.C.S. in 1989.
Rosie spent her spare time golfing, bowling and most of all playing pinochle at the Senior Center.
She is survived by: her son – Bob and his wife – Carol McHargue; daughter-in-law – Sally McHargue; brother – Jim Kendrick; sister – Nelda Ray; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; son – Terry McHargue; and sister – Beth Blamires.
A visitation/reception will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel 737 Main Street in Gooding. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service.
Memorial contributions may be made in Rosie’s name to the Gooding Senior Center 308 Senior Avenue Gooding, Idaho 83330.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
