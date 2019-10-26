Alma Varin
July 1, 1927—October 23, 2019
Alma Varin, our beautiful amazing wife, mother, grandma, GG, gained her angel wings as God called her home October 23, 2019 at the age of 92. On this special day 72 years ago, she married the love of her life, Bill Varin.
Alma was the 14th of 15 children born to Carl and Eva Kerner on July 1, 1927. She was very proud of her German Heritage and started out her life in Gregory, South Dakota. At an early age, the close-knit family moved to North Shoshone where she attended school and graduated from Shoshone High School.
Alma met her sweetheart, Bill Varin at the “Chicken House” in Hagerman, Idaho dancing to the Russ Pike 5 Orchestra. They were married October 23, 1947 at the Kerner family homestead in Shoshone, Idaho. From that point on, you never heard one of their names without the other, it was always “Bill and Alma.” The couple opened their arms and lovingly welcomed their three children into the world. Kevan arrived in August 1949, followed by Marilyn in November 1951, and Marlene in April 1953. Bill and Alma farmed and raised livestock with their family. Family was always the top priority, always being Kevan, Marilyn, and Marlene. They actively and proudly supported their children in all the numerous school and social activities, along with organizations they were involved in. 4-H was a big part of their life and they donated both money and time to the program for over 50 years. She was involved in many community organizations, pinochle card clubs, and the Gooding Country Club. Bill and Alma graciously donated the One Room Thorn Creek School House to the Gooding County Historical Society for the public to enjoy.
Alma was very proud to serve as the secretary of Gooding High School for over 20 years. She made lifelong friends with both the staff and students. Every sports activity was attended with full support for her Gooding Senators.
After retirement Alma traveled with Bill and their wonderful friends, enjoying camping trips to the beautiful mountains of Idaho, winter trips to Yuma, trips and a cruise to Mexico, camper caravans everywhere, including Alaska and a visit to Hawaii. Alma was always the life of the party.
You have free articles remaining.
Alma so enjoyed her family and friends. She could never get enough of her loved ones. She had a way of making every gathering special, each celebration started with her “clink” of cheers.
She is survived by her pride and joy and the love of her life, her husband, Bill, her children Kevan (Cody) Varin, Gooding, ID, Marilyn (Dan) Yore, Hagerman, ID, Marlene (Brad) Gardner, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Her Grandchildren who were the most special to her, that she created a loving bond with each one of them. Kelly (Michelle) Yore, Fairfield ID, Janie (Brandon) Swanson, Bellevue ID, Matt (Kim) Yore, Riverton UT, Katie (Lee) Weller, Boise ID, Carrie Gardner Durant, Meridian ID, Will (Layne) Varin, Boise, ID, Peter Gardner, Idaho Falls, ID. Her Great-Grandchildren Elly Yore, Lacy Yore, Ashley Uhlorn, Samantha Uhlorn, Jayden Weller, Jackson Weller, Barrett Yore, Joseph Durant, Tanner Wolf, Laken Wolf, Keely Wolf and Nolan Wolf. Her brother Carl (Dorothy) Kerner and sister Alvina Colter.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Gooding.
Family and friends may call from 11 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the services at the Church.
Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery, in Gooding.
In lieu of flowers or donations, the family would request that you spend some extra time with the ones that you love and cherish.
Fly high, enjoy your reunion in Heaven with your many family members and friends. We will always cherish the loving values you instilled upon us… Until we meet again… Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.