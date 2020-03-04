Obituary: Alma Margaret Jones

Alma Margaret Jones, née Metts, died peacefully in her home in Jerome, Idaho, on November 15, 2019, at age 101. The third child born to her parents, Christopher Columbus Metts and Lona Grace Metts, née Holland, on October 25, 1918, in their home in Milner, Idaho, where her family farmed. Her parents, five brothers, Euphrates E., Robert Hayden, Orville Austin, Arvin Ritter, and Wyveran Wilbert, and one sister, Lola Grace, all preceded her in death. In 1923 her family moved a few miles to the north side of the Snake River, where they took up residence near Greenwood, Idaho. Alma attended the Greenwood School through the eighth grade, then attended Hazelton High School, from where she graduated in 1936. She spent the summer after graduation working for local farmers, helping tend crops. The following summer, on July 4, 1937, her brother, Orville, introduced her to Herbert Jackson “Hub” Jones, also from the Magic Valley. After a summer of courtship, on November 24, 1937, she traveled with Hub to Pocatello to retrieve his sister, Mary, a teacher, and her friends, to bring them home for the Thanksgiving holiday. While in Pocatello, they decided to get married and found a local minister to perform the rite in his home.

Shortly after the outbreak of World War II, Alma and Hub welcomed their first child, Kelvin Scott, into their life in April 1940. A little over a year later, another son, Ronald Herbert, joined the family in May 1941. In September 1943 their third son, Terrill Arvin joined his brothers and, a few months after Germany’s unconditional surrender in World War II, Alma gave birth to her fourth and final child, her daughter, Laura Gail, in August 1945. Terrill and Ronald preceded her in death. Five grandchildren (Shawn, Jill, Todd, Susie, and Bryndan) and two great grandchildren (Jackson and Brooke) all survive her. During the 1940’s Alma and Hub farmed leased land while they resided in Gooding, Idaho. However, in 1943, after Hub experienced some serious health issues aggravated by his farming, they sold all their belongings and moved to Salmon, Idaho, where Hub eventually made a full recovery. After moving back to the Magic Valley, Alma and Hub took advantage of the Desert Land Act in 1953, purchasing farm ground in Lincoln County along the Jerome/Lincoln county line. They farmed this plot until Hub’s retirement, when his son, Kelvin, took over the duties. After Hub’s death in 1999, Alma continued to live in her home of over 50 years in Jerome.