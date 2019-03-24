January 30, 1922 - March 18, 2019
BURLEY – Our father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and brother, Alma Gerald Anderson, age 97, is happily united with his wife, LuRae, who passed away in 2010. He died peacefully in the arms of his son, Lynn, on March 18, 2019, in Boise, Idaho.
He was born January 30, 1922, in Rigby, Idaho, where he grew up as the eldest son of ten children born to Francis Alma and Mary Marie Jakeman Anderson. He has four siblings who survive him - brothers, Rawleigh and Lanford; and sisters, Orretta and Jenny.
Gerald was a member of the Boys Scouts of America and, at the age of 17, enrolled in the CCC during the Great Depression and, later that same year, joined the National Guard, Private First Class, Company F, 116th Engineers in November 1937. He graduated from Rigby High School in 1940 with a creditable scholarship rating. After graduation, Gerald completed vocational training at the University of Idaho - Southern Branch in Pocatello in 1942. During this time he was a member of Kappa Phi and Delta Psi Omega and president of the drama club. That summer he gained employment at the Herald-Bulletin newspaper in Burley, and at that time met his future wife, LuRae. Gerald enlisted in the United States Navy in August 1942, and trained at USNTS in San Diego, California, where he received a letter recommending Navy College Officer Training Program from USS Chaumont and transferred to the V-12 Navy College Training Program at the University of Idaho - Southern Branch in Pocatello in November 1943. Enlisted men had to be recommended by their commanding officers. One of the requirements was that he had to remain single; however, Gerald secretly married his sweetheart, LuRae Martindale, on December 24, 1943, in Rigby, while on Christmas leave. Six months later their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. They would enjoy 66 years together.
During World War II, Gerald was assigned to the USS Chaumont, a transport ship in the Pacific, where he was a communication specialist participating in the installation, operation, and maintenance of communication networks. Gerald received a commendation letter for services rendered under enemy attack during the Ryukyus Campaign in Okinawa, Japan; the last major battle of World War II. Gerald's medals and honors include the following: Navy Good Conduct Medal; Victory Medal; Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal; American Campaign Medal; and Victory Ribbons and Streamers.
After the war, Gerald went back to work for the Herald-Bulletin newspaper in Burley and, after 28 years, moved to West Valley City, Utah, where he worked for Deseret Press. Following retirement, he worked with LuRae in their childcare business. After his wife's death, he lived in his home in West Valley City until 2014, when he went to live with his son, Lynn, in Boise.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in two different bishoprics, as well as various other callings. He was awarded 15 years of service for chairman of the Cub Scouts Pack Committee in Burley.
Gerald and LuRae would raise eight children, Alma Gerald Jr. “Gary” (Martez), Darla Rae (Henry), Joleen (Jim), Lynn (Kathi), Carvel (Gayle deceased), Brian (Pat), Rachelle (Dan), and Brent. Gerald leaves behind 34 grandchildren; 47 great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a visitation for friends and family will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. The interment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery with military rites performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group, who will honor another of our “all-too-soon vanishing World War II heroes.”
Our family sincerely appreciates the wonderful staff at The Terraces of Boise Memory Care. Everyone there provided great and loving care over the last 19 months. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Terraces of Boise Foundation, Team Member Appreciation Fund, for Employee Recognition, 5301 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise, Idaho 83716, attn: Barbara Davidson, or to the Alzheimer's Foundation at 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at www.alzfdn.org.
