January 22, 1937—November 26, 2019
Allen was born to M. C. and Belle Picklesimer in San Diego, CA on Jan. 22, 1937. He passed away Nov. 26, 2019 in Twin Falls, ID, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 65 years and one day, Elaine, children John and Becky Picklesimer, Con and Julie Bleeker, Darrin and Jolene Whitaker and Jeff and Michelle Picklesimer all of Twin Falls, ID, and seven grandchildren: Andrew and Audrey DiPietro, Daryn and Julie Picklesimer, Seth and Sondra Collins, Rob and Melissa Lassiter, Blake and Angela Whitaker, Sam and Keni Petersen, and Justin Picklesimer. He is also survived by 10 great grandchildren: Mayci, Molly, Jack, Grady, Mandie, Grant, Grace, Kai, Isabell and Jeremiah.
Allen was the son of a Naval officer which meant moving around the country while he was growing up. In 1948, his family settled in Imperial Beach, CA. It was there that his love for the outdoors, hunting and fishing became his favorite pastime. In 1953, at Mar Vista High School he met and fell in love with a cheerleader named Elaine Baber. They were married November 25, 1954. The next year they welcomed a son, John. Then came Julie, Jolene and Jeff.
In January of 1957, Allen’s brother invited him to a Pentecostal church in National City, CA. There he found what he had been looking for all of his life. He was baptized in Jesus’ name and received the gift of the Holy Ghost according to the biblical plan of salvation in Acts 2:38. Later that year, Elaine also gave her heart to God. They worked together in the ministry for 40 years. He became pastor of the United Pentecostal Church in Imperial Beach, CA in January 1966. He pastored there for 15 years.
His love for the outdoors brought him to Idaho in the late 1970’s. In January 1981, he accepted the pastorate of Bethel Temple Apostolic Church in Twin Falls, ID where he served as pastor for 25 years. He often said, “I wasn’t born in Idaho, but I got here as soon as I could”. He retired as pastor June 6, 2006, but remained active in the ministry until his death. His memory and legacy will remain in the hearts of the Bethel Temple Apostolic Church family and friends around the world.
He is greatly beloved by God and the angels and will always be remembered as “A Man of God”.
The viewing will be held Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. followed by the funeral on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. The viewing and the funeral will be held at Bethel Temple Apostolic Church, Twin Falls, ID. Interment will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls, ID. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, ID.
