Obituary: Allen E. Adams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 7, 1938—April 24, 2020

Allen E. Adams, 81, passed away in Sandy, Utah on Friday, April 24, 2020 from complications of heart failure. He was born October 7, 1938 to Ellsworth “Kelsey” and Marzell Wilson Adams in Oakley, Idaho.

He graduated as valedictorian from Oakley High School in 1957 after setting the school basketball scoring record, which was not broken for several decades. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in Florida and England. He spent many years in the Air Force and Navy Reserves until his retirement.

He graduated from Weber State College in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management Logistics. He worked at Hill Air Force Base and Defense Depot Ogden as a computer programmer for most of his career.