Obituary: Allen E. Adams

October 7, 1938—April 24, 2020
Allen E. Adams, 81, passed away in Sandy, Utah on Friday, April 24, 2020 from complications of heart failure. He was born October 7, 1938 to Ellsworth “Kelsey” and Marzell Wilson Adams in Oakley, Idaho.
He graduated as valedictorian from Oakley High School in 1957 after setting the school basketball scoring record, which was not broken for several decades. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in Florida and England. He spent many years in the Air Force and Navy Reserves until his retirement.
He graduated from Weber State College in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management Logistics. He worked at Hill Air Force Base and Defense Depot Ogden as a computer programmer for most of his career.
He married his high school sweetheart Nelda “Suz” Harper in 1958, and they had four children: Teri Adams of Roy, Connie (Matt) Squires of Harrisville, Tami (Steve) Slater of Syracuse, Randy (Stacy) Adams of Hooper; 10 grandchildren: Kori (Tristan) Dutton of Hurricane, Troy Squires of Harrisville, Kevin (Carlene) Squires of Morgan, Mitch (Melissa) Slater of Syracuse, Cassie Slater, Jared Slater, Emma Slater, Nathan Slater all of Syracuse, Peyton and Max Adams both of Hooper; and 4 great-grandchildren: Breklyn and Brielle Dutton, Andrew and Thomas Squires, and a Slater baby arriving in October. Allen and Nelda later divorced.
He married Betty Jane Fairchild in 2011. Our family wishes to thank her for her loving care of our father during his final illness. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved Pepsi, golf, making lists, playing the lottery, keeping up with old classmates, and reminiscing about his basketball glory days.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Floyd Adams. He is survived by his wife Betty Jane and her family, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, Jerry (Sharon) Adams, and best friend Jay (Priscilla) Offret.
Graveside services and military honors will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Lindquist’s Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 N Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah. Services entrusted to Lindquist’s Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
