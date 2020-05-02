Obituary: Allen Dell Mink

Allen was born January 25, 1932, in Soldier, Idaho, the son of Roy Mink and Annie Turner. He grew up on the family farm north of Gooding and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After his military service, he attended ISU Technical School. Allen married his sweetheart, Louella Gummow, on November 27, 1955, in Gooding. They lived and worked for several years on the Mink family farm until they purchased their own farm in Ahsahka, Idaho. While living in northern Idaho, Allen farmed, worked for an outfitter, logged, and was a surveyor for the Dworshak Dam. The family returned to Gooding in 1966, where he continued to farm, raise cattle and, own a dairy among other pursuits. They raised three amazing kids and he enjoyed spending time outdoors providing them with memories of hunting, fishing, horseback riding, and only a few near-death experiences!