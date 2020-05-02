Obituary: Allen Dell Mink

Allen Dell Mink
January 25, 1932—April 25, 2020
GOODING – Allen Dell Mink, 88, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Diamond Peak Assisted Living, in Gooding, Idaho, from natural causes.
Allen was born January 25, 1932, in Soldier, Idaho, the son of Roy Mink and Annie Turner. He grew up on the family farm north of Gooding and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After his military service, he attended ISU Technical School. Allen married his sweetheart, Louella Gummow, on November 27, 1955, in Gooding. They lived and worked for several years on the Mink family farm until they purchased their own farm in Ahsahka, Idaho. While living in northern Idaho, Allen farmed, worked for an outfitter, logged, and was a surveyor for the Dworshak Dam. The family returned to Gooding in 1966, where he continued to farm, raise cattle and, own a dairy among other pursuits. They raised three amazing kids and he enjoyed spending time outdoors providing them with memories of hunting, fishing, horseback riding, and only a few near-death experiences!
Allen and Louella moved to Rexburg, Idaho, and spent over 25 years there until their move to Twin Falls for a short time. Allen had a great sense of humor and was always looking for opportunities to play tricks on family and friends whom he loved. As a cowboy, he enjoyed spending time in the mountains on his horses and mules hunting for the “trophy elk.” He enjoyed life to the fullest.
Allen is survived by his three children: Todd (Kay) Mink, of Martinez, California, Teri (Steve) Hill of Gooding, and Tom (Maria) Mink of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; along with nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louella; parents, Roy and Annie Mink; and his brother, Bill Mink.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at the View Cemetery. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
