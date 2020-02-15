{{featured_button_text}}

June 16, 1928 — February 14, 2020

Allen Dale Lee, 91, passed away Feb. 14, 2020. He was born June 16, 1928 in Filer, Idaho to Ernie and Elsie Lee. He was raised in Filer, attending schools there.

Allen married Jo Rene Fife, his high school fiancé in Filer on November 6, 1949. The marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple.

Allen always had an interest in electronics, which was enhanced at Filer High School. He became a radio amateur and later acquired his Radio Telephone First Class License which permitted him to operate broadcast transmitters. He began his broadcast career in 1948 at KVMV in Twin Falls as an engineer. The next year, the studio and transmitter sites were combined, and he started announcing and doing DJ work. With the advent of television in the Magic Valley, Allen opened a TV sales and service shop in Filer which he operated until 1960, working part time in broadcasting. In 1960 he was hired as an engineer-announcer at KBAR in Burley and worked there until 1964 when he and Jo Rene bought KART in Jerome.

In the early 70’s they put KFMA-FM on and later, with two sons coming into the business, they purchased KFTZ in Idaho Falls and built KOSZ, also in Idaho Falls. In 1993, the corporation purchased KKMV and KBBK in Rupert and in 1996 sold their interest in Idaho Falls to acquire KZDX and KBAR in Burley. In all, Allen has spent more than 50 years in the broadcast industry doing everything from engineering, announcing, sports, disk-jockey to advertising and sales. As a rare break from work, Allen and Jo Rene took the entire family to Hawaii for their 40th Anniversary.

During his residency in Filer, Burley and Jerome, he was active coaching youth baseball and football. Allen has always been active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since becoming a member in 1952. He served in Sunday School and Mutual Presidencies, taught seminary, Sunday School and Priesthood classes, served in a Bishopric, was a high councilman in the Jerome Stake Center and was a Young Men’s President in the Jerome 3rd Ward.

In 2005, Allen and Jo Rene were awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Jerome Chamber of Commerce. He was also honored to have recently been inducted into the Jerome High School Hall of Fame.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jo Rene; brothers, Lyral and Lyle; and grandson, Chase Lee.

He is survived by his children, Karla (Terry) Hall of Jerome; Keri (Michael) Kinzel of Boise; Kim (Jami) Lee of Twin Falls; and Kent (Nancy) Lee of Twin Falls; along with grandsons, Sage (Karen) Lee of Twin Falls; Ryan (Dani) Lee of Kimberly; Conrad Lee of Boise; and Cole and Calvin Kinzel of Boise; granddaughters, Prona (Mike) Sobotka of Jerome; Kristen (Aaron) Briggs of Albuquerque, NM; Carissa (Wyatt) Morgan of Kimberly; Brooklyn (Tommy) Tolman of Twin Falls; and Claire Kinzel of Omaha, NE; and great grandchildren, Kanyon Scantlin, Briggs and Knox Lee, Decker and Avery Lee, Madison, Reagan, Paisley, Tenlee, Dakota, and Hadley Morgan, Veronika and Chase Briggs, and Carter Tolman.

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome 3rd Ward, 825 E Ave B St, Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 am. Grave dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Allen’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

