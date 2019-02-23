March 21, 191931—February 20, 2019
Allen Bruce Draper, an 87-year-old resident of Burley, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma, Arizona.Allen was born March 21, 1931, in Burley, Idaho, to Elmer and Bertha Draper.
He was a proud United States Air Force veteran, serving in Okinawa during the Korean War. Upon his honorable release from the Air Force, Allen married the love of his life, Barbara, and began raising a family in Burley. He made a career in the United States Postal Service and kept several of his coworkers as close friends long into his life, often bringing his grandchildren to meet his fellow postal workers for a group lunch. Allen was a Yankees fan, always carried a handkerchief, kept up a consistent battle against moles on his property, and, kept his lawn mowed shorter than anyone within a several-mile radius.
After retirement, Allen and Barbara became snow birds spending their winters in Arizona. They built lasting relationships with fellow snow birds and friends across the border over the last 34 years. Much of their time down south was spent in Los Lagoons, Mexico, where they were recently recognized as honorary royalty by their friends. Their motor home was always full of gifts for family and friends when they returned.
Allen enjoyed lots of time with his kids and grandchildren. He and Barbara have been to numerous sporting events, dance recitals, motorcycle races, and graduations. Allen loved steelhead fishing, and he and Barbara could be found in North Fork, Idaho, along the Salmon River almost every fall.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Bertha; brothers, Gary and Carmen; and his son, Dean.
Allen will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Rhonda; son, Bruce; daughter-in-law, Brenda; sisters-in-law, Beverly and Donna; brothers-in-law, Bob and Bill; grandchildren, Tallen, Tate, Travis, Brady, Brandt, Breland, and Brooklyn; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may gather one hour prior to the service.
