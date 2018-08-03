March 11, 1931—July 31, 2018
On July 31, 2018 at 4:00 our world suddenly stopped spinning. We lost our beautiful, strong, amazing Mother, grandma, mother-in-law, sister, aunt great grandma, great great grandma, and friend Alice Ruth (Olson) Briggs and our world will never be the same.
Alice was born on March 11,1931 in Harlowtown, Montana to Roland and Arntine (Reitaasmo) Olson,the “turd” (3rd) of 9 children, as her mother would say.
As a child her family traveled often, as her father often relocated for work. It was during this time that she met the love of her life, Benjamin Lee Briggs, whose family also traveled for work and then both families began to travel together.
On April 18, 1947 she married Benny and they went on to spend the next 54 years together. They raised their 3 beautiful daughters, Sherry Christine, Shannon Benita, and Ivy Lynn.
Alice worked at Sears for 12 years, Grovers for 17 years, and after she “retired, she began Alice’s Daycare, where she grew to love many children, who became family.
She enjoyed camping, fishing, puzzles, reading, pinochle, family reunions, time spent with loved ones, and Tuesday night dinners. Her siblings were so very dear to her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her daughters, Sherry Fulkerson,and Shannon Wasko, her brothers Pete, Harold, and Raymond and her great granddaughter Kendall Cooper.
She is survived by her daughter, Ivy Sherburne, son-in-law Tony Wasko, Grandchildren Aimi, Emily, Betsey, Ashby (Cara), Drew, Tessica, and Sam. 12 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, her siblings, Jenny Owens, Susie Bradshaw, Jim (Linda) Olson, Rosie Hawkins, and John (Maxine) Olson, and her cat Goldie.
Viewing will be at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home Sunday, August 5th 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Services will be Monday August 6th at 11:00 am Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
