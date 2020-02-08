December 18, 1938 – February 4, 2020
Alice Ruth (DeVries) DeKruyf, age 81 of Jerome ID, passed away to Glory on Feb. 4, 2020 at her home, peacefully with family by her side.
She was born in 1938 in Artesia, CA to Tamme (Tom) and Akke (Agnes) DeVries, immigrants from Friesland, The Netherlands. She was raised on a dairy farm and graduated from Bellflower Christian School. She married Calvin DeKruyf on Feb. 11, 1958. They worked together growing the family business, Chino Manufacturing. In 1980 they moved the family to Jerome to build and operate a dairy farm. Together they enjoyed trips to Europe and Africa and taking the motorhome all over the country to visit family and to the annual fishing trips to Canada.
After Cal’s passing in 2001 she remained home keeping an active role in running the farm. You could be sure the statements always balanced to the penny. She was active in her church and kept busy with her quilting projects. Her friends from the quilt shop will tell you what a perfectionist she was and that she always had about a dozen projects going at once.
Survivors include her children: Tim DeKruyf, Mark (Cheryl) DeKruyf, of Jerome, ID; Gayle Aardema of Kimberly, ID; and Kimberly (Rick) Blauw of Caledonia, MI.
Her grandchildren: Eric (Brandie) Aardema, Jordan (Kylee) Aardema, Evan (Brittney) Aardema, Aaron Aardema, Zachary (Elizabeth) DeKruyf, Nicholas (Ali) Blauw, Ellie (Sam) TeBos, Sara Blauw, Katie Blauw.
Her Great Grandchildren: Kamryn, Hank, Bodi and Beau Aardema.
Her Siblings: Susie Kravig, Jen (Dave) VanDuyn, Tom (Mary) DeVries, Ken Bootsma. Her in-laws Millie DeKruyf, Hilda DeKruyf, Thana DeKruyf, Adrian DeKruyf, Tony DeKruyf, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death: Her husband Calvin DeKruyf; sisters: Anna Baar, JoanneVanBaren, MaryBeth Bootsma; in-laws: Arvin Kravig, Ted Baar, Gilbert VanBaren.
Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls from 4 to 7 p.m.
Family Internment will be Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 10 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park.
Celebration to honor the faith and life of Alice Ruth will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Dr. N
Memorial Contributions can be to Westminster Seminary California, 1725 Bear Valley Pkwy, Escondido, Ca. 90277 or the Christian School of your choice.
