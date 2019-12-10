February 24, 1934—December 8, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alice Marie Wade on Dec. 8, 2019.
Alice is survived by daughters Karen (Ed) Mack of Hailey, ID; Terri (Lynn) Hunter of Shoshone, ID; sons Robert (Cindy) Wade of Twin Falls, ID; Gregory (Connie) Wade of Oxnard, CA; as well as nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, James Philip “Phil” Wade. Karen, Terri, Robert and Greg wish to honor Mom and express their gratitude for having had such an amazing mother. Of all things, she was most proud of her family and children, and we are grateful for her incredible example of love, strength, determination, and just plain grit.
Alice was born in Bristow, Oklahoma on Feb. 24, 1934 to Benjamin and Nellie (Ralston) Harper. Her early years were times of severe poverty, which she recalled as being some of the happiest of her life. In 1946, Alice relocated to Southern California, graduating from Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, CA in 1953. She met the love of her life in 1955 while both worked at Hughes Aircraft Company in Culver City, CA.
Phil and Alice were married July 14, 1957 in Inglewood, CA. They resided in Simi Valley, CA from 1966 until 1991 where they raised their children in a home full of support, love, and good food. Alice spent 15 years with the Simi Valley Unified School District keeping unruly middle school students in line. She was a master seamstress and was known for her handcrafted dolls, which found buyers from all walks of life, including Hollywood’s A-List.
She was also a master shopper who could always find the bargain that others missed. Phil and Alice relocated to Twin Falls, ID in 1991 to enjoy a long, happy retirement, and were long-time members of First Baptist Church in Twin Falls.
We would like to thank and recognize the staff of the Serenity Transitional Care Center in Twin Falls, ID for the compassionate and loving care they provided for both Phil and Alice over the past few years.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls with interment following at Sunset Memorial Park. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
