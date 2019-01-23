June 16, 1928—January 21, 2019
Alice Marie Tracy, 90, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Alpine Home in Twin Falls. She was born in Boise, Idaho on June 16, 1928 to Juan Hernandez & Mary Lucy Ross. The family remained in Idaho, where they worked in many different aspects of farming & ranching, and working in the fields where she met & married William B. Cooke. Alice & Bill had one son, Richard J. Cooke, and four daughters, Mary Lou Faulkner-Steadman (Emmett, Jim), Billie Jean Mitchell (Randy), Linda Sue Henderson (Nick), Anita Mae Perry-Johnson (Joe, Layne). And our special sister-in-law Leona King. They later divorced.
She then met and married Lawrence Tate (Poose), and they had five children, Lorraine Ann Tate, Larry Dee Tate, Johnny Rae Tate (Judy), Jan Marie Kistler (Jim), & Jean Marie Bortz (Jim). They later divorced.
She then met and married George Tracy, who added a step sister, Pam Thomas, into the family. Alice’s life was full of family, love, tragedy, & hard work. She worked very hard to keep her children fed and clothed. Always making sure we wore clean clothes to school & had lunch money. You knew you were in trouble when the middle names started flying. She loved fishing, hunting, camping, exploring, chasing rattlesnakes & yard sales with Grandma Mary. They were quite the team, doned as Salt & Pepper. During her marriage to George they traveled around the Northwest operating Carnival games for the big fairs. It gave us children the chance to experience the beauty of the Northwest & different aspects of life. They retired from the carnival business. Then took over as caretakers for the Idaho Historical Museum, and hosted tours in the South Hills for the Historical Stricker Ranch. She loved Idaho History, and knew it well.
Mother was a trooper, and tried hard to bear the pain of her recent injuries. It was a blessing that her children & grandchildren were there with her to help care for her and support her through her pain. The Lord finally said enough, took her hand, and led her softly Home. She is peaceful now, but still has an eye on all of us.
She was short, but had a bigger than life heart.
Alice is preceded in death by many loved ones, but most importantly and heartbreaking was her daughter Lorraine Ann. She is survived by all the rest of her children, multitudes of beautiful grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a few great great grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother and we were blessed to have her in our lives. She must have done something right as we all are a strong & loving family.
A Rosary for Alice will be held at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave East, Twin Falls today at 6 p.m. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Edwards Catholic Church Friday, January 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. Condolences can be left at www.reynoldschapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.