Obituary: Alfred Charles Emery Jr

Alfred Charles Emery, Junior, was born on August 27, 1943, in Rexburg, Idaho. It was the middle of World War II; his father was serving in the U.S. Navy, and his mother, Belva White Emery, was living with her parents in Teton, Idaho. Worried that her husband would not return from the war, Belva gave their firstborn child his father’s name. From the beginning, his family called him by his initials, A.C.E. His father did return from the war, and Ace came to be the eldest of four sons, all raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. Still, Ace always held an attachment to Teton, where he had spent those earliest years on the farm of his grandparents, Ila and Harold White. He kept returning to the Island Park area near Teton for the rest of his life.

Ace attended the University of Utah, majoring in zoology and entomology, then proceeded into medical school there. He served his internship and residency at the University of Nebraska, specializing in internal medicine, followed by a fellowship in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for a sub-specialization in hypertension. For two years, he served as a Major in the U.S. Army, working as a doctor at Tripler Army Medical Center and Schofield Barracks on Oahu, Hawaii. He returned to Idaho in 1975 to work in private practice in Twin Falls. For four decades, he worked with deep commitment as a physician. He cared about the humanity of the medical profession. He served on the admissions committee for both the University of Washington and the University of Utah Schools of Medicine, interviewing prospective students; several medical students shadowed him at work to learn more about the field. He also volunteered at the Mustard Seed Wellness Clinic in Twin Falls. Ace raised three daughters – Jennifer, Nancy, and Anne Marie. They never learned his fade-away jumpshot, but he cheered for them devotedly at their games. He untangled their fishing lines, bandaged their wounds patiently, and gave them good luck kisses that made the difference.