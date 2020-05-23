Obituary: Alberta Mai Murschel
Obituary: Alberta Mai Murschel

March 11, 1930 – May 19, 2020

Alberta Mai Murschel, 90 of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away May 19, 2020 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls.

Alberta was born to Thomas Albert and Bessie Blake Smalling in Chicago, Illinois on March 11, 1930. Raised as an only child with her artistic and musical abilities encouraged, she blossomed. Her marriage to Frederick Murschel on November 15, 1953 filled her life with love and contentment. Always a hard worker, she built a stellar career in which she always excelled. When Fred died in 2012, she determined to carry on but had to retire in 2013 when her health started to fail. She moved to Bridgeview Estates in 2017 and soon learned to be content with the wonderful care she received there and from Idaho Home Health and Hospice until her passing.

Visitation for Alberta will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls with Funeral Services following at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held following services at the Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls, ID.

All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Alberta’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

