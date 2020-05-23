Obituary: Alberta Mai Murschel

Alberta was born to Thomas Albert and Bessie Blake Smalling in Chicago, Illinois on March 11, 1930. Raised as an only child with her artistic and musical abilities encouraged, she blossomed. Her marriage to Frederick Murschel on November 15, 1953 filled her life with love and contentment. Always a hard worker, she built a stellar career in which she always excelled. When Fred died in 2012, she determined to carry on but had to retire in 2013 when her health started to fail. She moved to Bridgeview Estates in 2017 and soon learned to be content with the wonderful care she received there and from Idaho Home Health and Hospice until her passing.