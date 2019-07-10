SHOSHONE – Alberta Lenora Cozad, 88 of Shoshone, passed away July 7, 2019.
Alberta was born in Shelley, Idaho in August of 1930. She grew up on the family homestead north of Shoshone across from the Wood River Grange and graduated from Shoshone High School. Alberta met and married Virgil Cozad from Hazelton. They had two children, daughter Vickie (Jerry) Combs of Shoshone; and son, Al (Kathleen) Cozad of Mountain Home.
Alberta loved the ministry she and her husband had together, his music and his many pets but most of all her family, natural and adopted.
She is survived by her children; one grandson, Brian Wilson; one granddaughter Christine; and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; all six siblings and 15 dogs and cats of which she loved with all her heart.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to the humane society or a local animal shelter.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls with a viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls prior to the graveside.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Reynold Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.