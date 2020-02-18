October 2, 1932 -February 11, 2020
MALTA – Albert “Jay” Cottle, 87, completed his earthly mission on February 11, 2020, after an eight-year battle with cancer.
Jay was born October 2, 1932, in Malta, Idaho, the only child of Albert Joseph and Ethel Hall Cottle. Jay was raised on the ranch he’d later dedicate his life to running. He graduated in the ROTC from Utah State College. This is also where he met the love of his life, Julene Bunker. Jay married Julene Bunker on June 7, 1954; they were married for nearly 66 years. Jay and Julene were blessed with four children: Randy (Alaine) Cottle of Pleasant Grove, Utah; LaNae Glenn of Logan, Utah; Laurel (Mark Phillips) of Franklin, Tennessee; and Robert (Sheryl) Cottle of Malta. Jay and Julene also welcomed many foster children into their home, and were later blessed with 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Above all Jay loved God, his country, and his family. He joined the United States Air Force. He served four missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with his wife, and spent his life as a dedicated family man. He has always led his family by example in service and chivalry; he was truly a perfect gentleman to his sweetheart for all of their years together. He was proud to be an Eagle Scout, and his hobbies included flying his Piper Tri-Pacer and reading voraciously. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings, including as a bishop and seminary teacher; he also worked at Raft River Electric to help support his family.
Jay was greeted in Heaven by his parents; his daughter, Laurel Phillips; his granddaughter, Janica Crawford; and his foster son, Nathan Moose.
The Cottle family would like to thank the VA, the Salt Lake City Fisher House, and Cassia Regional Hospital for their compassionate care of Jay and Julene throughout Jay’s battle with cancer.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Malta Ward, located at 280 North 1st Street West, in Malta, with Bishop Brodee Boden officiating. Burial will follow at the Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and Wednesday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Fisher House (www.fisherhouse.org) in order to help other US Veterans and their families.
