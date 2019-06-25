August 21, 1926—June 23, 2019
Burton was born August 21, 1926 at his Grandfather’s home to Lowell and Maybelle Gaddy Baughman. He was the oldest of five children. During his young school years he lived with his Grandma and Grandpa Baughman and attended Deep Creek School. He went to the Lucerne School for 7th and 8th grade. At Christmas, his senior year, the family moved to California while Burton stayed in Buhl to finish high school. He graduated Buhl High School in 1944. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Army and was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airbourne Division. On November 18, 1947, he married Betty Ragsdale in Elko, Nevada. They were married 59 years.
Burton worked for area farmers before purchasing his own farm which is located south of Buhl. After retiring from farming in 1991, he worked several years for Bower Chopping, Inc. Church was an important aspect of Burton’s life. He belonged to Buhl Community of Christ. Within the church he faithfully served in various offices in addition to officiating at many weddings and funerals.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; sister, Lorraine; brother, Marion; and grandson, Brian.
He is survived by his children, Sheila (Robert) Nipper of Fairfield, California; Annita Easterday of Buhl; Debby (Kevin) Chadwick of Phoenix, Arizona; Mike (Cindy) Baughman of Janesville, Wisconsin; Tammy (Tony) Sumner of Defuniak Springs, Florida; 16 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren; brothers, Norman and Claire of Buhl.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the First Christian Church 1005 Poplar, Buhl, Idaho. Interment with Military Honors will be at the West End Cemetery followed by a reception at Moon Glo Club House 910 Moon Glo Rd., Buhl.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Outreach International 112 W 18th St, Kansas City, Mo 64108. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Burton’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
