Obituary: Alan K. Boyer

January 28, 1947—February 27, 2019
When it’s watermelon time again and Hagerman Valley’s best comes to mind, remember my dad. For a lifetime he was the near is happiest in the family business, watching sun and water work their magic in the same fields his Boyer grandparents and parents coaxed into stripes of green and cantaloupe gold. (Blessed are the happiness makers).
Alan K. Boyer, who would be remembered, departed this life on February 27, 2019 in Hagerman. He was born January 28, 1947 in Wendell to Russell and Doris Brown Boyer, parents of four farmer sons. He graduated from Hagerman High School in 1966. His first job was at Clear Springs Fish Hatchery, and then he began farming on his own. No weed had a chance in his fields. He also custom farmed, swathing and baling hay in the valley.
Dad loved to hunt, and his vacations were with family and friends among elk, geese, ducks, and rock chucks. He loved sports, especially basketball, and regaled us with the glories of his high school playing years. He loved his community, the center of his world.
Dad is survived by his mother and his brother, Ron, both of Hagerman, and nieces and nephews. I am his daughter, Alett Burlison (Jeremy Johnson) of Meridian, mother of Jake, Jordan, and Josie, also of Meridian. Reggie and I were born to Alan’s marriage to Valorie Schmechel of Twin Falls.
My dad was preceded in death by his son, Reggie, granddaughter, Chelsea Burlison, his father and his older brothers, Clairus and Scott Boyer of Hagerman.
Family and friends are invited to a luncheon as guests of Hagerman Alumni Association, at 2 p.m., Monday, March 4, 2019 at Hagerman’s American Legion Hall. Private graveside services will be held. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
In Lieu of flowers, please donate to Hagerman Alumni Association, c/o Glorianne Cortabitarte 331 E. North Street, Hagerman, ID 83332.
A special thank you to Visions Hospice of Twin Falls and StoneBridge Assisted Living of Hagerman for taking such good care of my dad this past year. I will love and miss you dad until we meet again. Love, Alett
