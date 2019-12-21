March 4, 1951—December 18, 2019
PAUL – Alan Gene Klosterman, a 68 year-old resident of Paul, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital.
Alan was born March 4, 1951, in Sibly, Iowa, the son of Walter Frank and Delma Mae (Winter) Klosterman. The family later moved to Paul, where they homesteaded the family farm. Alan was baptized in the Lutheran Church. He attended Minico High School where he graduated in 1969; he subsequently furthered and completed his education at Boise State University. He married the love of his life, Cheryl Lynn Rasmussen, on May 25, 1974, in Rupert.
Farming was in Alan’s blood. He and his best friend, George Grant, used to joke that they had dirt in their blood. You could tell how much he loved it by how good he was at it. After he retired from farming, due to health reasons, he enjoyed owning and operating the Blue Room in Rupert, where he was always surrounded by friends.
Alan is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cheryl Klosterman; four children, Kara (Patt) Souza of Boise, Erik Klosterman of Meridian, Arran Klosterman of Heyburn, and Brandan (Weston) Rodgers of Meridian; eight grandchildren, Kembrie, Kyler, Sutton, Fischer, Chianna, Chloe, Rylee, and Randi-Sue; one great-grandchild, Elijah; his mother-in-law, Maxine Rasmussen of Burley; a sister-in-law, Julie LeGault of Pocatello; and two brothers-in-law, Layne (Gayle) Rasmussen and Stan (Betty) Rasmussen, both of Burley.
He was preceded in death by his father; mother; an older brother, Kent; and his father-in-law, Melvin LaMar “Moon” Rasmussen.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the funeral. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery.
