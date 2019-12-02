January 27, 1935—November 26, 2019
Agnes Louise Abner passed away peacefully at her home in Jerome, ID November 26, 2019. She was born January 27, 1935 in Los Angeles, CA to Robert Voge and Clara Novak.
Her greatest joys in life was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Agnes was preceded into death by her son Gregory Abner Sr., her sisters Barbara, Dorthy, Jeanie and her brother Bobby.
She is survived by her daughter Kimberly Hamilton, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and her lifelong friend Santiago.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday December 3, 2019 at the Jerome Cemetery.
