December 22, 1945 – June 27, 2019
Adrian Vander Stelt went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 27, 2019. He was born on December 22, 1945 to Adrian and Ann (Ter Maaten) Vander Stelt in Artesia, Calif.
He married Helen Scholten on June 24, 1965 in Artesia, Calif. and was married for 41 years until she passed away on January 31, 2007. On March 14, 2010, he married Laura (Jasper) Ford in Wendell, ID. They made their home in Buhl, Idaho.
Adrian enjoyed spending time with his family, woodworking in his garage wood shop, camping, helping family and friends with honey-do’s, and helping at the Mustard Seed.
He is survived by his wife, Laura; his daughter, Lori (Vander Stelt) and Isaak Bos; his son, Jerry and Yvonne Vander Stelt; Laura’s son, Sheldon and Rebecca Ford; Laura’s son, Jerry Ford; grandchildren, Helena (Bos) and Wolfgang Albarran; Isaak and Rebecca Bos; Jerod and Annie Bos; Adrianna (Vander Stelt) and Casey Bousema; Sara (Vander Stelt) and Seth Lopez; Wade Ford ; Alyssa and Great Grandchildren Isaiah, Joshua, Noah & Serah Albarran; and Ellie & Odin Bos; sister, Corky Koops; brother, Case and Nettie Vander Stelt; brother-in-law, John Scholten and Ardyce, sisters-in-law, Jean and Al Van Hulzen, Coreen Quaif, and Greta and Keith Butcher; and many more family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen; brothers, Martin and Ed Vander Stelt; sister, Hanna Suierveld; sister-in-law, Wilma Scholten; brothers-in-law, Louie Suierveld, Harold Koops, Joe Sopo and Tom Quaif. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 4:00PM, at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive North, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.
A graveside service will be held at noon Friday, July 5, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery in Bend, Oregon. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Adrian’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
