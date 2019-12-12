{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Ada Cloene Parker

December 7, 1944—December 6, 2019

Ada Cloene Parker, 74, passed away Dec. 6, 2019 at her place of residence. She was born Dec. 7, 1944 to James Marvin Parker and Edith Waunita Watters at the family home in Dove Creek, Colorado. She joined five other children. She started school in Colorado and then the family moved to Idaho. She attended school in Castleford, Idaho until illness caused her to drop out. She was always active in church, sometimes taught Sunday school. She loved ALL KIDS, and they loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Edith Parker, four sisters Cosie Aulston, Mary Luper, Margaret Ann Parker, and Alma Allen, two brothers Lloyd Parker & Charles Parker. She leaves behind three sisters Ethel Jacobsen, Lois Mason and Irene Samuelsen and one brother John Parker & numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was laid to rest at the Filer Cemetery with her mother on Dec. 11, 2019 at 2 p.m.

