Obituary: Acie Jay Clements

July 30, 1940—November 18, 2019
Acie Jay Clements of Kimberly, Idaho expectedly, unexpectedly passed away Nov. 18, 2019. Acie Jay Clements (79) was born to Marion and Floy Clements on July 30, 1940 in Twin Falls Idaho. Acie was raised in the Kimberly area where he graduated from Kimberly High School in 1958. While attending high school he discovered his love/hate relationship for agriculture. He went on to attend college at Utah State University where he earned his degree in agricultural education. He graduated Valedictorian of the College of Agriculture in 1964. An accomplishment he was very proud of. During his childhood he assisted with the family business eventually going on to start his own business known as Clements Crop Service Inc in 1972. Ace enjoyed going to his home in Arizona and his many trips to Jackpot, Nevada. Other hobbies that Ace liked to do included fishing, gold mining, camping in the South Hills, and gambling. While attending school Ace met Bonnie in the winter months of 1959. They enjoyed many dates to campus movies and school dances. Ace and Bonnie later married on June 10th of 1961. In 1963 they welcomed their first son, McCulley, followed by another son, Tony Lee in 1966, and finally a daughter, Kathy Ann, in 1969.
Ace is survived by his wife Bonnie Clements, Son McCulley Clements, and Daughter Kathy (Dan) Lewin; Siblings: Bill (Joann) Clements, Shirley (Dale) Tribe, Donna (Carl) Peterson, Jolene (Dean) Beard, Philip (Larue) Clements; Grandchildren: Anyssa (Kyler) Hartley, and Kody Lewin along with two great grandchildren, Hoyt Alan Hartley and Acie Anna Hartley. Preceded in death by his mother and father and son Tony Lee Clements. Siblings, Rose Butler, Wanda Presnell, and George Clements.
A family viewing will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Public viewing to follow at noon. Funeral will start at 1 p.m. the same day at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, followed by a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park. A meal will be provided at Rosenau following the day’s events. In lieu of flowers it is asked that donations be made to the Twin Falls Fellowship Hall.
