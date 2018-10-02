June 9, 1954 – September 27, 2018
Rupert – Abel Rangel Garcia, a 64-year-old Rupert resident, passed away Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, at Cassia Regional Hospital, in Burley.
Abel was born June 9, 1954, in Pearsall, Texas to Teodoro & Refugio Garcia. In 1957, his parents moved their family to Idaho and settled in Rupert in 1961. He attended local schools from elementary through high school and graduated from Minico High School in 1973, along with his twin brother, David.
In 1975, Abel began working at Kraft Foods, where he made countless lifelong friends. He retired from Kraft Foods in 2005. Abel was an active member of the community. He worked as the Parks and Recreation Director in Rupert which also gave him the opportunity to make many close, lifelong friends.
In 1988, Abel was blessed with his first child, Josh and three years later his daughter, Amazia. Later in life he was also blessed with two grandsons, Breagan and Hendrix, whom he loved with all of his heart.
Throughout his life, Able was an avid fisherman and sports lover. He coached, played, and umpired softball in the Mini-Cassia area for years. He met generations of families because of his work in the Recreation Department. He was a member of Rupert First Free-Will Baptist Church most of his life. He was a man of strong faith with an incredible relationship with the Lord. This is something he proudly taught his children as well. His life touched many hearts and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Until we meet again!
Abel is survived by his children, Joshua Jordan Garcia of Rupert, and Amazia (Tony Espinosa Jr.) Garcia of Burley; his two grandchildren, Breagan and Hendrix; and his siblings, Juan (Lisa) Garcia of Rupert, Elvia (Augustine) Gabiola of Rupert, Ted (Josi) Garcia of Rupert, Chon Garcia of Twin Falls, Dan Garcia of Burley, David (Jackie) Garcia of Paul, Sam Garcia of Caldwell, and Esther (Randy) Rose of Burley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Moises Garcia and Abraham Garcia; as well as other siblings he didn’t get to meet; also two nephews; and a brother-in-law with whom he was very close.
The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Sat., October 6, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the service.
The family would like to express their special appreciation to Abel’s sister, Elvia for all the care she provided these past few years, as well as Dr. Porter and the staff of Cassia Regional Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.