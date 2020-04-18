Obituary: Aaron William Lyda Jr. “AJ”

Aaron William Lyda Jr. “AJ”—a 17-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
AJ was born on a glorious fall day with leaves in shades of crimson and pale yellow. The sun was warm and the wind lightly blowing. Of course he couldn’t blow his grand entrance, AJ aspirated meconium, had his cord wrapped and would need the help of the neonatologist and a NICU. He fought to be in this world.
He would need to find his way as he was wedged between three sisters. As a young child, he carried his baby sister, Emma, around by her head, blew up her dolls and begged her to climb trees! He fought with his oldest sister, Alyssa, because he didn’t want mother-henned to death and begged for Maura’s attention. On the rare occasion that the stars aligned, AJ and Maura would play together and the love in our home would abound.
As AJ entered school, he couldn’t decide if he was going to like it or not :) His first day in first grade, with the most amazing teacher, Mrs. Stinemates, AJ found himself in the principal’s office. AJ refused to come in after recess. When Mrs. Steinmates tried to encourage him, he placed all four limbs on the door frame and held on to his last bit of freedom for life!
His young life was filled with making sure everyone had a friend at lunch, winning spelling bees, making dioramas, Boy Scouts, huge smiles and football. From the time he was seven years old, he loved football. Early in his football “career” AJ became ill. What was thought to be nerves or eating too much before a game turned into almost two years of no school, lots of hospital stays and lots of tests. He joked, “But I got to skip part of 4th and 5th grade.” He fought to be in this world.
Most of middle school was filled with a love for reading and, of course, his huge smile and a gentle heart! AJ would consume books by the dozen. He developed a love for history and politics. He loved Boy Scout camp, merit badges and jumping off cliffs. He loved the Lord and loved being in the temple and, he loved all people. With the return of his physical health, he played football and ran track. Late in his 8th grade year, AJ started wrestling. High school came fast. Some days it felt like he was still holding on to the door with all four limbs fighting so he could be outside running and playing just a little while longer. AJ’s love for Scouting led him to finishing his Eagle Scout. He was still jumping off cliffs! Temple runs at 4 a.m. were normal. He loved/hated wrestling but didn’t want to give it up and his huge smile just confirmed how much he loved football.
Sometimes his smile would fade. So, our beautiful, loving, and talented son, brother and friend left this world too soon. He was and is still a light in this world, and to us. As a family, we are crushed. We ask you to please be mindful of your words and actions. Sometimes it’s the biggest smiles that mask the greatest amount of sorrow. AJ touched so many lives throughout the course of his own. Even though he is no longer with us physically, AJ will forever be in our hearts and minds. Through this hurt and pain, we understand he will be lovingly welcomed into the arms of his Heavenly Father.
AJ is survived by his parents, Aaron and Danielle Lyda; sisters, Alyssa (Keegan), Maura, and Emma; maternal grandmother, Bernadette Watton; paternal grandparents, Bill and Linda Lyda; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
A visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Monday, April 20, at Sunrise P-River Ranch (Peterson’s Barn), located at 153 E. 400. S., of Rupert.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at Pleasant View Cemetery, located at 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley.
As outlined by Governor Brad Little, only one person or members of the same household may enter the viewing room at a time and there is no congregating in a lobby or other common space in a facility allowed. We respectively remind that all in attendance must comply with the Social Distancing Requirements including at least six-foot distancing from other individuals during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
