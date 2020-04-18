Obituary: Aaron William Lyda Jr. “AJ”

Most of middle school was filled with a love for reading and, of course, his huge smile and a gentle heart! AJ would consume books by the dozen. He developed a love for history and politics. He loved Boy Scout camp, merit badges and jumping off cliffs. He loved the Lord and loved being in the temple and, he loved all people. With the return of his physical health, he played football and ran track. Late in his 8th grade year, AJ started wrestling. High school came fast. Some days it felt like he was still holding on to the door with all four limbs fighting so he could be outside running and playing just a little while longer. AJ’s love for Scouting led him to finishing his Eagle Scout. He was still jumping off cliffs! Temple runs at 4 a.m. were normal. He loved/hated wrestling but didn’t want to give it up and his huge smile just confirmed how much he loved football.