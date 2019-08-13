Obituary: Aaron Lee Hollon

Aaron Lee Hollon
July 23, 1999—August 10, 2019
Aaron Lee Hollon untimely passed at the early age of 20.
Aaron is survived by his mother, Rebekah Lou Aslett-Manuel and his father, Curtis John Hollon. Aaron leaves behind his sisters Ariel, Aubrie and Annabelle, and his brothers Andrew and Oliver.
Aaron lived in Hailey, Idaho. He worked at Power House restaurant, where he was a valued employee. Aaron was well on his way to a successful life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and took special interest in the knowledge of guns. He was a son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend.
His short time with us is unforgettable and his soul touched many lives. Aaron was a memorable soul, and will be missed by many.
