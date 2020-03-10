Obituary: Aaron Carson Toepfer

Aaron Carson Toepfer, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on February 26th, 2020 after an unexpected battle with stomach cancer. He was born on April 5, 1948 to Mernice and Jean Toepfer in Freeport, Illinois, and spent his early years in Stockton, Illinois. After graduating from Iowa State University in 1970, he was commissioned in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired as a Major after 23 years of honorable service, and moved to Spokane, Washington. There, he worked as an EKG technician at Sacred Heart Hospital. Dubbed “The Candyman”, he brightened both his patients’ and his coworkers’ days for over 19 years. He moved to Twin Falls in 2013.