February 14, 1941—December 4, 2018
Max Wallace Brown, 77 year old Burley resident, died Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Hiland Estates in Burley. Max was born on February 14, 1941 in Burley, Idaho, the son of Wallace and Phyllis Mabey Brown.
Max graduated from Burley High School and later served as a Missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in England. Max married Karla Neiwert on May 29, 1967 and they later divorced.
Max worked at Volco Builders and McCaslins Lumber before being employed by the Cassia County School District in the Maintenance Department where he worked for 25 years and then retired.
Max was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving faithfully in various callings. Max also received an Honorable Discharge from serving in the United States Airforce.
Max is survived by his children, Tammi Lynn, Leslie Kim, Jamie Rae, Brian Wallace and Alyssa Ann. Eleven grandchildren also survive him.
Max was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Vickie Leigh Brown in 1969 and his best bud “Buster”.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, December 10, 2018 at the Pleasant View Cemetery with Military Rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. A Viewing for friends and family will be held prior to the Graveside from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45p.m. at Morrison Payne Funeral Home 321 East Main Street in Burley.
In keeping with Max’s wishes, in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Primary Children’s Hospital.
The family and friends would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Highland Estates, Park View Rehabilitation and Harrison Hope and Hospice.
