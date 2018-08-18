Obituart: Ruth Verlee Runyan (Throckmorton)

December 20, 1939 – August 7, 2018
Ruth Verlee Runyan (Throckmorton), 78, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away 7 Aug. 2018 at University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Ruth was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on 20 Dec. 1939. As a young child her family moved to Buhl, Idaho, where she was raised. In 1959 she moved to California, where she met and married Daniel Marxmiller. This marriage yielded 1 child (Maria Reynoso). They returned to Idaho in 1960 where she worked at Blue Lakes Fish Hatchery. Later they divorced, and she married Bill Coombes in 1961, which yielded 1 child (Liz Lawler) and 2 ready-made children (Bonnie Chapman and Billy-Dean Coombes). They moved to Twin Falls, Idaho where they later divorced. Where she worked at Idaho Frozen Foods and married Dave Ghan. Several years later she divorced and moved to Burley, Id. Where she met Dee Hardin in 1975 and were together until 1993. Later she met and married Doyle Throckmorton in 1995 and were together until he passed in 2008. She has not remarried since that time.
Ruth Loved to travel, camp, hunt, fish, watch football (especially the GreenBay Packers), and most of all spend time with friends and family. She made a bucket list and checked everything off that list. With trips made with family to Niagara Falls and trips to see family with family. She went everywhere she wanted to go and then some. With her favorite event being her trip to Green Bay Stadium and watching the Packers play the Seahawks.
She is survived by Maria Reynoso (Antonio), Liz Lawler (Jim), Bonnie Chapman (Jack) Tawnya Throckmorton and one son, Billy-Dean Coombes along with 20 grand kids, 40+ great grand kids and 3 great, great grandkids and numerous extended family and friends. She is survived by her sisters Carol Runyan, Jeannie Sobotka Tilly, Pat and brothers Larry Runyan, Kenneth Runyan and Charles Runyan. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Wade and Miriam, one brother David, niece Pam and her husband Doyle.
Celebration of Life will be a Potluck held 25 Aug 2018 at EC Pavilion at Rock Creek Park in Twin Falls, ID from 11a.m. – 2:30p.m. with graveside services at 4p.m. at the Minidoka Acequia Rupert Cemetery, in Rupert, ID all friends and family are welcome and encouraged to attend.
The family would to thank the compassionate staff at the UUH AIM-B, especially for the care given to our loved one. Contact can be made with her Grandson, Vernon Reed via Facebook he is on Ruths’ friends list.
