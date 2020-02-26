Obitruary: Jodi Marie Lenkner Thiel

Jodi was born as a little ray of sunshine in the turbulent year of 1968 to her student parents on August 24 in Pullman, Washington. She moved with her parents to Twin Falls where she resided during her youth, taking advantage of the rural atmosphere by participating in multiple 4-H activities and outdoor recreation. She attended local schools and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1986. That summer she went to Greece under the auspices of the American Field Service foreign exchange program. Subsequently she began her college education, attending several universities and colleges including the College of Southern Idaho and graduated from the College of Idaho in 1990 with a degree in Psychology. Following her graduation she worked for Planned Parenthood in Boise. She furthered her education, receiving a Master’s Degree in Speech Pathology from Idaho State University. Her employment as a speech pathologist took her to Great Falls and Missoula, Montana, the University of Michigan and ultimately Twin Falls where she was employed by St. Luke’s. She later found a greater passion and took the necessary steps to become a Certified Health Coach, also for St. Luke’s. She welcomed and deeply appreciated the new opportunity to make a significant contribution to the well-being of others. In this same vein, she was a charter member of the Bag Ladies, a non-profit dedicated to manufacturing grocery bags out of gently used t-shirts.