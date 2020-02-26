Obitruary: Jodi Marie Lenkner Thiel

August 24, 1968—February 17, 2020
Our strong, vibrant daughter, mother and friend, Jodi Marie Lenkner Thiel, 51, of Twin Falls left us suddenly on Feb. 17, 2020, as a result of Toxic Shock Syndrome.
Jodi was born as a little ray of sunshine in the turbulent year of 1968 to her student parents on August 24 in Pullman, Washington. She moved with her parents to Twin Falls where she resided during her youth, taking advantage of the rural atmosphere by participating in multiple 4-H activities and outdoor recreation. She attended local schools and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1986. That summer she went to Greece under the auspices of the American Field Service foreign exchange program. Subsequently she began her college education, attending several universities and colleges including the College of Southern Idaho and graduated from the College of Idaho in 1990 with a degree in Psychology. Following her graduation she worked for Planned Parenthood in Boise. She furthered her education, receiving a Master’s Degree in Speech Pathology from Idaho State University. Her employment as a speech pathologist took her to Great Falls and Missoula, Montana, the University of Michigan and ultimately Twin Falls where she was employed by St. Luke’s. She later found a greater passion and took the necessary steps to become a Certified Health Coach, also for St. Luke’s. She welcomed and deeply appreciated the new opportunity to make a significant contribution to the well-being of others. In this same vein, she was a charter member of the Bag Ladies, a non-profit dedicated to manufacturing grocery bags out of gently used t-shirts.
She married Dan Thiel in 2004. They later divorced, but together they had two beautiful children, daughter, Kylee, and son, Charlie, to whom she was devoted. She loved being a mother and made every effort to ensure that the children would enjoy their full potential.

At her core, Jodi was dedicated to healthy living. She was passionate about nutrition and physical fitness. She loved hiking the canyon and around Dierkes Lake and spent many happy hours snowshoeing, skiing and kayaking. She always loved to dance and when she discovered Zumba, she became an enthusiastic participant and later instructor. She was also a dedicated practitioner and instructor of yoga. She was a strong believer in live music and made every effort to attend the concerts of her favorite musicians.
She was beautiful and her intuitive sense of fashion complemented her beauty. She valued her interpersonal relationships with both friends and clients whose reciprocation greatly enhanced her life. Whatever she pursued, her goal was always mastery.
Jodi is survived by her children, Charlie, age 12, and Kylee, age 14; her parents, Charlie and Melody Lenkner of Twin Falls; her uncle, Chris Siegert of Van Nuys, California; her aunt, Mary Lou Steele of Kingman, Arizona; cousins, Chris Steele of Wetherford Texas, Stacy Steele of Kingman, Arizona, Terry and Amaren Colosi of Portland, Oregon, Mary Durell of Belvedere, California, and Roxanne and Dana Kendrick of San Rafael, California.
A trust has been created for the care of the children at Edward Jones. The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the trust. Contributions should be sent to Edward Jones at 830 Falls Ave. Suite 1010, Twin Falls, ID 83301. Make checks payable to Edward Jones with the note that it is for the benefit of Kylee and Charlie Thiel.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, with a reception to follow at the Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls, Idaho. Parking is available beside and behind the venue or at the city parking lot off of 2nd Ave N. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls, Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
