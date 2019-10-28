October 25, 1931—October 24, 2019
Catherine Munn “Cathy” Harrison, 88, of Hailey, Idaho, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019, at the Sun Valley St. Luke’s Hospital in Ketchum, Idaho, from complications of a stroke.
Cathy was born October 25, 1931, in Pocatello, Idaho. Cathy grew up in Pocatello where she enjoyed a wonderful childhood. She has many lifelong friends from her youth. She graduated from Pocatello High School then attended Idaho State University for two years. In the Fall of 1951, she went to Sun Valley where she hoped to spend one Winter season and enjoy the skiing- She stayed 24 years! She married John Harrison in 1952 and together they raised their family in the Wood River Valley. Cathy and John worked for Sun Valley at the Sun Valley Inn – Cathy was a Switchboard Operator & John was a Bell Hop. They both worked for Sun Valley until they purchased their own business in Ketchum which was the Mobil Gas Station on the corner of Main St. & Sun Valley Road.
Cathy, John & family moved to the Treasure Valley in 1975. Cathy enjoyed golfing at Cherry Lane Golf Course with her husband, family and many friends. She and John also liked fishing and vacationing in their travel trailer. Mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren & she so enjoyed life to the fullest.
Cathy is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John. She is survived by her children, Steve Harrison (Kathy), Karen Christiansen (Kerry), Scott Harrison (Nikki) & Doug Harrison. Also, 5 Grandchildren & 5 Great-Grandchildren; her special “Sis” Vicky Graves; and many extended family members and friends.
At Cathy’s request, no formal services will be held. She suggests that you make a memorial in her name to: The Idaho Youth Ranch or a charity of your choice .Family and friends are welcome to share a photo or memory and light a candle at:www.woodriverchapel.com
