obit: Tom L. Hughes

June 30, 1940—July 29, 2018
Tom Hughes passed away on July 29th, 2018, surrounded by his family, in Pocatello, Idaho.
Tom was born on June 30th, 1940 in Saratoga, Arkansas to Doris Gathright Hughes and Leon Hughes. He attended elementary school in Okay, Arkansas and graduated from high school in Saratoga. He spent his childhood hunting and fishing in the lakes and rivers around Saratoga. Tom played baseball in high school and was well known for his elusive knuckle ball and sharp curveball. With the help of his impressive pitching repertoire, he went on to play baseball at Texarkana Junior College. In later years he passed down his baseball knowledge to his grandsons and was heard advising them to “occasionally throw the fastball right under the hitter’s chin to let them know you’re there”.
When Tom was in high school, his brother Travis traded a bicycle and a .22 rifle for an old guitar. Tom picked up the guitar and taught himself how to play. This was the beginning of a lifelong love of country music. He and his friends formed a band and entertained southern Idaho for over 30 years. He eventually shared his passion with his children and grandchildren, teaching his grandsons how to play the guitar. The jam sessions they shared were legendary. For the past 26 years it has been an annual tradition for Tom, his friends, and grandsons to have big campingam sessions in Rupert, Hammett, and Ashton, Idaho. He looked forward to these gatherings all year long and the memories they made will last forever.
He joined the Navy in 1959 and was stationed in San Diego, California where he was a computer operator. He married Margaret Webster in San Diego in 1962. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, they moved to Shreveport, Louisiana where they started their family. Donna was born in 1965 and Dan followed in 1969. They moved to Rupert, Idaho in 1976.
He married Marcia Benson in 1983 and his family grew to include her two children, Kristy and Richard. They moved to Pocatello, Idaho where he worked for the State of Idaho as the regional child support enforcement manager. He retired from the state of Idaho in 2002.
Tom leaves behind his wife, Marcia, his children Donna Krapf (Joel Bate) of
Twin Falls, Idaho; Kristy Bruderer of Pocatello; and Richard (Kymber) Benson of Pocatello. He is also survived by his grandchildren Chase, Anthony, Nate, Keaton, Sam, Dylan, Taylor, Sierra, & Trinadee, and four great grandchildren (and one on the way). He is also survived by his brother Travis (Mary-deceased) of Nashville, Arkansas, and his niece Belinda (Bill) Lowe of Las Vegas, Nevada. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son-in-law Steve Krapf, and his beloved son, Dan.
Per his wishes, there will be no formal service. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Tom requested that his friends who partake of adult beverages please toast him the next time they have one. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Pocatello Animal Shelter or the Pocatello Fire Station.
