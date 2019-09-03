June 9, 1934—September 1, 2019
Surrounded by his loving family, Bob Richards, 85, died quietly September 1, 2019. He was born in Twin Falls, June 9, 1934 to Marcus and Juanita Averett Richards. Bob spent his growing up years in Twin Falls, except for a brief period of time during World War ll when the family lived in San Antonio, Texas where his father trained fighter pilots. Upon returning to Twin Falls, Bob delighted in leading the life of a boy growing up in a small town, playing baseball, active in Boy Scouts, camping with his family and exploring Rock Creek Canyon. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1952 and attended Idaho State University. He married Joyce Pettygrove. They had three sons and were later divorced. He married Patricia Miracle in 1975 and gained two daughters. They lived in the Seattle area for many years and chose to move back to Twin Falls to be closer to family.
Bob retired from Washington Federal in Jerome after a long career in the finance and banking industry. After “retiring” he went to work for Jerome Economic Development where he was instrumental in helping to bring many new businesses and industries to the area. After “retiring” from Jerome Economic Development he became involved in Twin Falls Urban Renewal. He was passionate about anything that was good for Twin Falls and was especially proud of the downtown redevelopment and the City Center Plaza. Bob and Pat travelled extensively after their retirements. The Oregon Coast was always a favorite. Bob particularly enjoyed the Irish pubs on a United Kingdom trip and taking a cruise ship up the Rhine River from Amsterdam to Budapest. They enjoyed their European trips with their friends, Wes and Janet Dobbs. Bob was an avid golfer. He belonged to the Jerome Country Club for many years. He especially enjoyed golfing with his grandchildren. As recently as July he was able to golf 18 holes with his three grandsons, whom he had taught to golf, and a great-grandson. Bob had a beautiful tenor voice. He sang in the barbershop chorus for many years as well as a prize-winning barbershop quartet. He recently sang in the Magic Valley Chorale with his daughters. Bob considered an Alaskan fishing trip taken with his sons and son-in-law as one of his most cherished memories. Bob was known for his sense of humor and his ability to make people feel special. He was a compassionate, kind and caring man. Even as he calmly faced his final days, with his children and his grandchildren gathered around him, he made each one feel special and loved and left them all with treasured final moments.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Juanita Richards, his in-laws, Gorman and Barbara Miracle, and an infant grandson, Matthew Leonard. He is succeeded by his wife of 44 years, Patricia, his children, Kelly (Amy) Richards, Brad (Dee) Richards, Dana DeHaan, Valerie (George) Leonard, and Scott (Suzy) Richards, 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one 4-legged friend, Jake.
At the request of the deceased there will be no public service with a private family interment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s name to Visions Hospice or the Valley House.
To plant a tree in memory of Obit: Richards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.