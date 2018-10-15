May 8, 1931—October 13, 2018
Patsey Ruth Lauridsen Cheney, 87, of Rexburg, Idaho, and formerly of Heyburn, passed away Saturday, October 13, 2018, in Rexburg.
Patsy was born into the loving home of Evelyn and Grant Lauridsen on May 8, 1931, in Montpelier, Idaho. For the first four years of her life, she grew and developed under the loving care of her mother and father. In her fourth year her father was diagnosed with pneumonia and he passed away in a short time. Patsy and her mother moved to Burley, Idaho where her mother married Ellis Garrard. She attended schools in Burley and graduated from Burley High School in the class of 1949.
During high school she met a dashing young man named Cleo Kyle Cheney. After graduation she went to college with dreams of becoming a Registered Nurse. Those studies were interrupted when she said yes to Cleo’s marriage proposal. They were married December 23, 1951. They were sealed as an eternal family in 1955 in the Salt Lake City LDS temple. This marriage brought four beautiful children into this world: Tommy Royal Cheney (Cindy), Houston, Texas; Suzan C Mendenhall (Brent), Rexburg, Idaho; Cleo Kevin Cheney (Marcy); Newnan, Georgia; and Tami C Erickson (Eric), Rexburg, Idaho.
Patsy is a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings that included Relief Society President and Young Women President. She was called as an ordinance worker in the Boise Idaho Temple and was one of the inaugural ordinance workers in the Rexburg Idaho Temple.
She fulfilled her dream of working in the medical world by assisting Drs. Brown, Sutton and Budge in Burley for over 20 years
Her favorite pastimes were tatting, crocheting, knitting and toll paining. But her most favorite pastime was loving and playing with her grandchildren, all 18 of them. She also blessed the lives of her 54 great-grandchildren.
Patsy’s selflessness, paired with her mothering nature and love for family made her unforgettable to those around her. She will be endlessly loved and missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – West Main Ward, located at 700 Park St., in Rexburg. A graveside service will follow later that afternoon at 4 p.m. in the Riverside Cemetery, located at 1140 7th Street, in Heyburn, Idaho.
Friends may call at the church from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, October 19, and from 9 until 9:45 a.m. Saturday preceding the funeral service.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
