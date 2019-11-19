January 13, 1932—November 14, 2019
HEYBURN – Norma Maurine Booth Teeter, age 87, of Heyburn, and a former longtime resident of Malta, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, from complications of a cerebrovascular accident.
Norma was born Jan. 13, 1932, in Collinston, Utah; she was the second of eight children born to LeGrande Bigler and Maurine Oyler Jensen. She attended school in Collinston through the eighth grade and graduated from Bear River High School. While in high school, she played the saxophone in the high school band. She subsequently played competition softball in Logan, Utah, and started her working career. It was during this time that she met and fell in love with Collin Booth. They were married on March 20, 1952, and together, they had five children, Bob, Debbie, Gary, Max and Royce. Their marriage was solemnized on July 26, 1967, in the Logan Utah Temple.
Norma and Collin moved to Bridge, Idaho, where they were engaged in farming and ranching. She loved animals and was expert in raising orphaned coyotes, deer and fox. Additionally, she loved to sew, quilt and crochet.
Collin passed away May 26, 2001. On May 10, 2003, she married a widower, Vernon Teeter. They enjoyed traveling and life together until his death on Nov. 25, 2012.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her children, Bob Booth (Janet) of Albion, Debbie Robinson (Miles) of Plain City, Utah, and Max Booth (Fawn) of Malta; a daughter-in-law, Patti Booth of Bothwell, Utah; her siblings, Sara Goodsell of Newton, Utah, Reva Anderson (Bob) and Connie Simmons both of Brigham City, Utah, and Claine Jensen (Marva) of Farr West, Utah. She was the grandmother of many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husbands, Norma was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harold Jensen and Larry Jensen; a sister, Irene Jensen; and two sons, Gary Booth and Royce Booth.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Heyburn Ward, located at 300 S. 500 W. in Heyburn, with Bishop Bill Conant officiating. Burial will be in Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta.
Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov.20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.