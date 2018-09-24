1952—September 20, 2018
Gordon Lynn Bennett, age 66, of Buhl went to his Lord September 20th, 2018 at home and surrounded by his loving family following a long struggle with illness.
Gordon was born in Rupert, ID to Pat and Lucille (Sertic) Bennett. The Bennett family moved to Gooding in 1956 and he graduated from Gooding High School in 1970. After high school Gordon attended the University of Idaho where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Ag Education which he used as a Vo Ag teacher at Filer High School (1975-1980). In 1981 he met the love of his life, Joan (Renner) Bennett and married his “Angel” in 1982. So began their 36-year journey together. Gordon took on the challenge of becoming an instant father to five teenage children and began an instant family.
Gordon had a love for registered Duroc’s and raised them with Joan for over 30 years. He served as the Pork Producers President and was a great supporter of the local 4-H including being a leader and Swine Superintendent for many years. Gordon had a passion for helping young people develop an interest in Ag business. Gordon worked in many occupations over the years including owning a truck brokerage and managing feed mills. Finally able to retire in 2015 he rekindled his interest in woodworking, making amazing gifts for his family that will be treasured always.
Gordon was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother (Mark), sister (Patty) and daughter (Sherry). He is survived by his wife, 4 children; Scott (Jill) Scherrer, Sharlee (Rob) Blick, Sharon (Jake) Couch & Shelly (Chris) Harvey). Also, a brother, David Bennett, 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Leaving this life too soon; this wonderful husband, father, brother and friend will be missed dearly. He was a cherished part of our life and was loved by many. He will be waiting standing by our Lord with; no pain, no worries, joined by our loved ones to greet us at the gates of glory.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, September 28, 2018 at Calvary Chapel (1004 Burley Ave.) in Buhl. Interment will follow the service at West End Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho.
Anyone wishing to make donations is welcome to donate to the Twin Falls County 4-H program, Buhl Quick Response or the St. Luke’s Hospice program.
